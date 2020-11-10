DGAP-News: CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement CEVEC signs agreement with Roche for the use of CEVEC's ELEVECTA(R) Technology in gene therapy 10.11.2020 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agreement will allow Roche to use CEVEC's unique and proprietary ELEVECTA(R) Technology for AAV vector manufacturing

The ELEVECTA(R) Stable Producer Cell Lines are designed to enable fully scalable, high-performance AAV vector production in suspension bioprocesses widely used in the biopharmaceutical industry

Cologne, Germany, November 10, 2020

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC) today announced the signing of an option and license agreement with Roche for the use of its newly launched ELEVECTA(R) Technology for large scale manufacturing of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapy applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, CEVEC will grant Roche, and Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group, an option for a non-exclusive license for the development of AAV producer cell lines based on CEVEC's ELEVECTA(R) Technology. The partnership will provide Roche the rights to use CEVEC's technology for their portfolio of gene therapy products. Under the license, CEVEC will be eligible for payments based on achievement of certain milestones for products, as well as royalties on sales of potential products using the technology. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to partner with Roche with the goal to manufacture AAV vector-based gene therapy programs on a large scale by leveraging our novel ELEVECTA(R) Technology. This agreement represents a major milestone while highlighting ELEVECTA(R) as the technology of choice for next generation viral vector manufacturing," said Dr. Nicole Faust, CEO of CEVEC. "Given the enormous progress of gene therapies, manufacturing technologies must keep up with the needs of the industry in terms of volumes, quality, robustness and ease of use. With ELEVECTA(R) we are paving the way for many more commercial gene therapy applications in the future."