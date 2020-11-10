Emerging Energy Corp. AG: German private equity firm Emerging Energy Corp. acquires strategic stake in Africa focused SustainPower Group

 

German private equity firm Emerging Energy Corp. acquires strategic stake in Africa focused SustainPower Group

Frankfurt, 10th November 2020

Emerging Energy Corp. AG ('EEC'), a German-based private equity firm focused on partnering with energy companies that are pursuing compelling opportunities in creating growth in the African energy sector, has acquired a strategic stake in Sustainable Power Generation (Pty) Ltd. ('SPG Group'), a South African clean energy company operating across Africa in its two divisions 'SustainPower' - (https://www.sustainpower.co.za) and 'SustainSolar' (https://www.sustainsolar.co.za).

The Management of SPG Group welcomes EEC's entry. Through this strategic investment, EEC will increase its involvement in the burgeoning gas-to-power industry and in the rapidly growing off-grid solar sector in the dynamic energy markets of Sub-Saharan Africa.

SustainPower and SustainSolar strive to become the leading African manufacturers of decentralized, and modular solutions for sustainable power generation from sustainable gaseous fuels i.e. biogas, landfill gas, natural gas and other clean and alternative energy sources such as solar PV.

"We welcome EEC on board of Team Sustain and are excited to have this excellent international team of energy experts by our side to jointly explore new opportunities to bring more clean power to Africa", said Tobias Hobbach, founder and CEO of SPG Group.

EEC sees significant synergies to its existing activities in the energy sector, for example, from the possible expansion of SPG activities into markets in which EEC is traditionally active.

"SPG Group is a highly interesting investment because of its strong growth and wide regional presence in Africa. It is an ideal building block within a strong energy group in Sub-Saharan Africa. We are looking forward to working with Sustain's management team. We will continue investing in African projects in countries like Senegal, Nigeria, Mozambique, Kenya, Zambia and other nations with exciting projects" stated Karl Rheinberger, Managing Director of EEC.

