 

Smith Micro Announces SafePath Drive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Today, Smith Micro Software unveiled SafePath Drive, a solution that utilizes solely the sensors in smartphones to provide driver safety functionality such as automatic collision detection, high-speed alerts, and personal driver scores. SafePath Drive is an add-on solution for SafePath Family, Smith Micro’s family safety application that provides location services, parental controls and device security functionality. Like all other SafePath product modules, SafePath Drive is a white-label solution designed for wireless carriers and other communication service providers.

“Aggressive acceleration, speeding, hard turns and breaking, as well as risky phone use are all indicators of dangerous driving and potential auto accidents,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “Using smartphone sensors, SafePath Drive tracks these risky driving behaviors and empowers parents to oversee the driving practices of all members of their family, including teens, young adults, and elderly parents, and to encourage safer driving habits.”

“Getting behind the wheel of a car is one of the most dangerous everyday activities,” he continued. “With SafePath Drive, wireless carriers can bring to market a branded mobile app that fuels peace of mind for their subscribers by encouraging safer driving.”

SafePath Drive features include:

  • Collision Detection & Automatic Collision Notifications
  • Safe Driving Behavior Monitoring & Reporting
  • Location-aware Notifications
  • Personalized Driver Scores
  • In-app Gamification

To learn more about SafePath Drive, visit www.smithmicro.com/safepath/family/#drive.

About SafePath

Comprised of SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home, the SafePath product suite provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location tracking, parental controls, and driver safety functionality to mobile subscribers. Delivered to end users as value-added services, SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.

Seite 1 von 2
Smith Micro Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smith Micro Announces SafePath Drive Today, Smith Micro Software unveiled SafePath Drive, a solution that utilizes solely the sensors in smartphones to provide driver safety functionality such as automatic collision detection, high-speed alerts, and personal driver scores. SafePath …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Smith Micro Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
Smith Micro Unveils SafePath 7
21.10.20
Smith Micro Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results