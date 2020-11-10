Smith Micro Announces SafePath Drive

Today, Smith Micro Software unveiled SafePath Drive, a solution that utilizes solely the sensors in smartphones to provide driver safety functionality such as automatic collision detection, high-speed alerts, and personal driver scores. SafePath Drive is an add-on solution for SafePath Family, Smith Micro’s family safety application that provides location services, parental controls and device security functionality. Like all other SafePath product modules, SafePath Drive is a white-label solution designed for wireless carriers and other communication service providers.

“Aggressive acceleration, speeding, hard turns and breaking, as well as risky phone use are all indicators of dangerous driving and potential auto accidents,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “Using smartphone sensors, SafePath Drive tracks these risky driving behaviors and empowers parents to oversee the driving practices of all members of their family, including teens, young adults, and elderly parents, and to encourage safer driving habits.”