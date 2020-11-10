Smith Micro Announces SafePath Drive
Today, Smith Micro Software unveiled SafePath Drive, a solution that utilizes solely the sensors in smartphones to provide driver safety functionality such as automatic collision detection, high-speed alerts, and personal driver scores. SafePath Drive is an add-on solution for SafePath Family, Smith Micro’s family safety application that provides location services, parental controls and device security functionality. Like all other SafePath product modules, SafePath Drive is a white-label solution designed for wireless carriers and other communication service providers.
“Aggressive acceleration, speeding, hard turns and breaking, as well as risky phone use are all indicators of dangerous driving and potential auto accidents,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “Using smartphone sensors, SafePath Drive tracks these risky driving behaviors and empowers parents to oversee the driving practices of all members of their family, including teens, young adults, and elderly parents, and to encourage safer driving habits.”
“Getting behind the wheel of a car is one of the most dangerous everyday activities,” he continued. “With SafePath Drive, wireless carriers can bring to market a branded mobile app that fuels peace of mind for their subscribers by encouraging safer driving.”
SafePath Drive features include:
- Collision Detection & Automatic Collision Notifications
- Safe Driving Behavior Monitoring & Reporting
- Location-aware Notifications
- Personalized Driver Scores
- In-app Gamification
To learn more about SafePath Drive, visit www.smithmicro.com/safepath/family/#drive.
About SafePath
Comprised of SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home, the SafePath product suite provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location tracking, parental controls, and driver safety functionality to mobile subscribers. Delivered to end users as value-added services, SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.
