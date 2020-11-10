BigCommerce Joins MACH Alliance to Propel Growth of Composable Tech Infrastructure

“The MACH Alliance mission is a perfect reflection of our own strategy to offer merchants an open, flexible and best-of-breed platform ecosystem that can help future-proof their ecommerce business,” said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer at BigCommerce. “This alignment on composable architectures was a primary reason that BigCommerce joined the MACH Alliance, and we are excited to work collaboratively alongside partners such as EPAM, E2X, Valtech and others.”

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has joined the MACH Alliance, a newly-formed group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for an open, best-of-breed technology ecosystem for enterprise ecommerce solutions. As part of this group, BigCommerce will work in collaboration with members to enhance education, development and adoption of composable infrastructures through microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless technology and digital experiences.

According to analyst firm Gartner, “by 2022, 80 percent of digital experience platforms will be deployable in a hybrid headless fashion1.” Since 2018, BigCommerce has enabled merchants to build scalable, content- and experience-driven digital commerce experiences through headless deployments. APIs allow for full access to the data and business logic of the BigCommerce platform, enabling merchants to connect third-party integrations, mobile applications or a front-end CMS or DXP to create a headless storefront. Participation in the MACH Alliance will create additional opportunities for BigCommerce to advance MACH principles as the modern standard.

"BigCommerce has a clear commitment to a better way forward for IT architecture that is open and composable," said Sonja Kotrotsos, vice president of the MACH Alliance. "That vision, which defines their own approach, is exactly where the MACH Alliance sees the future of technology heading. It is this kind of set-up that will drive the new era of tech, and it's with great excitement that we welcome BigCommerce on board to the Alliance so we can advocate for this future-proof approach together."

To learn more about the MACH Alliance or how to become a member, visit https://machalliance.org.

1 “Hybrid Headless Content as a Service Is the Future of Digital Experiences.” Gartner. October 21, 2019.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

