Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today that it will have executives present at four upcoming investor conferences. These include:

Dynatrace Chief Executive Officer, John Van Siclen and Dynatrace Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Burns, will present at the RBC 2020 020 TIMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Dynatrace Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Burns, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Dynatrace Chief Executive Officer, John Van Siclen and Dynatrace Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Burns, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Dynatrace Chief Executive Officer, John Van Siclen and Dynatrace Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Burns, will present at the Barclays Global TMT Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website at http://ir.dynatrace.com and archived on the Dynatrace site for a period of 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform provides answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

