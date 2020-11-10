 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Releases Fast Switching 600V αMOS5 Super Junction MOSFETs in SMD-type TOLL Package

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today announced the release of a Fast Switching 600V αMOS5 Super Junction MOSFETs in SMD-type TOLL Package. αMOS5 is AOS’s latest generation of high voltage MOSFET, designed to meet the high efficiency and high-density needs for Quick Charger, Adapter, PC Power, Server, Industrial Power, Telecom, and Hyperscale Datacenter applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005212/en/

The new αMOS5 TOLL product’s footprint is only 115mm², which is 23% smaller than that of D2PAK. Its package thickness is 2.3mm, an almost 50% height reduction versus D2PAK. The reduced package inductance and parasitics of the TOLL package enable power designs to reach the next level of switching efficiency, EMI performance, and ease-of-use. The first Fast Switching αMOS5 TOLL product will be available as AOTL125A60, a 600V device of 125mOhm. Upcoming αMOS5 TOLL products will provide a much wider range of Rds(on), covering applications from 200W to 3kW.

Furthermore, αMOS5 TOLL provides a current capability of up to 100A in a 125mohm device, supporting today’s most demanding Server PFC and PV Inverter applications, which require both high current rating and small form factor. The Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Capability and Enhanced Solder Contact Area of αMOS5 TOLL also help improve the system and board-level reliability of power supplies that need to serve long life cycles.

Additionally, αMOS5 High Voltage TOLL package features Kelvin Source connection, which significantly improves switching performance by reducing switch-on loss through separate power and drive sources.

“AOS has been one of the leading suppliers to launch TOLL products with our previous technologies and demonstrated our TOLL devices’ high reliability in some of the most challenging application environments. The new release of the Fast Switching 600V TOLL family is an important milestone, allowing AOS to support broader and higher power applications, extending our solutions to Low Profile Server Power and Compact PV Inverter systems. αMOS5 600V TOLL product is an ideal replacement for D2PAK and TO-220(F) packages. It helps significantly reduce the design space by eliminating paralleling devices and reducing device height, thanks to its 30% reduction in Rdson*Area versus earlier generation products. Customer also benefits from αMOS5 600V TOLL’s automated SMD assembly and high system reliability. Our High Voltage TOLL solution will make it possible for SMPS designers to achieve excellent power density with a compact, robust and reliable package that is easy to use,” said Richard Zhang, Director of High Voltage MOSFET Product Line at AOS.

