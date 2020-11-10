 

Victory Capital Introduces New Digital Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) has announced the launch of its new digital platform, which enhances the user experience for clients across its business channels.

The new experience features a modern design that is client-centric and easy to navigate. Visitors to the site can expect to see channel-specific content, sophisticated investment tools and calculators, and timely investment insights from Victory Capital’s investment experts. The site also showcases a live feed from Victory Capital’s social platforms.

Direct investors can expect secure account access and transaction capabilities with personalized chat functionality and contact center support, as well as educational content created specifically for the military community. The new digital platform also features a software-based investment planning solution that will enable investors to create a personalized portfolio of Victory Capital products for retirement and non-retirement accounts based on their specific goals and risk tolerance. The platform is open to all investors regardless of whether they are USAA Members.

Victory Capital has also introduced a new Investment Bonus Program, which rewards existing investors for new account referrals as well as new investors regardless of whether they were referred by an existing investor. For a limited time, when a new automatic investment account is opened for at least $50 a month, both new investors and investors providing referrals receive $100 into their respective accounts. Program application forms and more details are available here.

“We are a client-centric organization and understand the importance of investing in technology to deliver the best client experience possible,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital. “This is an important step forward, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the experience in the months and years ahead.”

“We are dedicated to providing exceptional service to our investors and the new digital platform is an important part of that commitment,” said Lisa Alexander, Head of Direct Distribution for Victory Capital. “Since we began serving USAA Members in July 2019, we’ve listened to their feedback and built a platform and related tools and resources that specifically address the needs of the military community.”

In conjunction with the launch of its new digital experience, Victory Capital has expanded the investment lineup for direct investors by adding a no-load Member Class to 11 existing Victory Funds. The addition of the Victory Funds rounds out the selection of USAA Mutual Funds previously available through the direct channel to include new, in-demand asset classes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $132.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

USAA is a registered trademark of, and USAA Mutual Funds is a trademark of, United Services Automobile Association and are being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

Victory Capital Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Capital Introduces New Digital Experience Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) has announced the launch of its new digital platform, which enhances the user experience for clients across its business channels. The new experience features a modern …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Victory Capital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.11.20
Victory Capital to Acquire THB Asset Management
12.10.20
Victory Capital Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management