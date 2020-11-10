Victory Capital Introduces New Digital Experience

The new experience features a modern design that is client-centric and easy to navigate. Visitors to the site can expect to see channel-specific content, sophisticated investment tools and calculators, and timely investment insights from Victory Capital’s investment experts. The site also showcases a live feed from Victory Capital’s social platforms.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) has announced the launch of its new digital platform, which enhances the user experience for clients across its business channels.

Direct investors can expect secure account access and transaction capabilities with personalized chat functionality and contact center support, as well as educational content created specifically for the military community. The new digital platform also features a software-based investment planning solution that will enable investors to create a personalized portfolio of Victory Capital products for retirement and non-retirement accounts based on their specific goals and risk tolerance. The platform is open to all investors regardless of whether they are USAA Members.

Victory Capital has also introduced a new Investment Bonus Program, which rewards existing investors for new account referrals as well as new investors regardless of whether they were referred by an existing investor. For a limited time, when a new automatic investment account is opened for at least $50 a month, both new investors and investors providing referrals receive $100 into their respective accounts. Program application forms and more details are available here.

“We are a client-centric organization and understand the importance of investing in technology to deliver the best client experience possible,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital. “This is an important step forward, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the experience in the months and years ahead.”

“We are dedicated to providing exceptional service to our investors and the new digital platform is an important part of that commitment,” said Lisa Alexander, Head of Direct Distribution for Victory Capital. “Since we began serving USAA Members in July 2019, we’ve listened to their feedback and built a platform and related tools and resources that specifically address the needs of the military community.”

In conjunction with the launch of its new digital experience, Victory Capital has expanded the investment lineup for direct investors by adding a no-load Member Class to 11 existing Victory Funds. The addition of the Victory Funds rounds out the selection of USAA Mutual Funds previously available through the direct channel to include new, in-demand asset classes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $132.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

USAA is a registered trademark of, and USAA Mutual Funds is a trademark of, United Services Automobile Association and are being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

