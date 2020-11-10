 

HanesBrands Announces Retirement of Joia M. Johnson

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of branded everyday basic apparel, today announced that Joia M. Johnson, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary, plans to retire effective May 2021.

“Joia has influenced every aspect of HanesBrands as we expanded our global footprint and built our portfolio of brands,” said Steve Bratspies, the company’s CEO. “She helped lead the company through numerous global acquisitions, legal issues and regulatory matters. Among other things, Joia has led the company’s social responsibility efforts and been a very effective advisor to the board of directors. On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank Joia for her countless contributions to HanesBrands and wish her all the best in the future.”

Johnson joined HanesBrands as chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary in 2007. She was named to her current role in 2016, with responsibility for legal, corporate social responsibility, government affairs, real estate and human resources.

From May 2000 until January 2007, Johnson served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of RARE Hospitality International, Inc., an owner, operator and franchisor of national chain restaurants acquired by Darden Restaurants, Inc. in October 2007.

Johnson currently serves on the Board of Directors of Global Payments Inc., a payment technology company.

HanesBrands is conducting an internal and external search for her replacement.

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

