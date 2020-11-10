UroGen Pharma Announces November 2020 Conference Schedule

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the following virtual conferences in November:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference Tuesday, November 17 9:20AM Eastern Time

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference Thursday, November 19 11:25AM Eastern Time



A live webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of UroGen's website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.