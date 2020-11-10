 

UroGen Pharma Announces November 2020 Conference Schedule

10.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the following virtual conferences in November:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
    • Tuesday, November 17
    • 9:20AM Eastern Time
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
    • Thursday, November 19
    • 11:25AM Eastern Time

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of UroGen's website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s approved product, Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

