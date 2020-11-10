 

Sensata Technologies Commits to the Advancement of Standardized Vehicle Charging Systems 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced it has joined Charging Interface Initiative e.V. Association (CharIN) as a core member and commits to the advancement of standardized vehicle charging systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005321/en/

Sensata Technologies joins Charging Interface Initiative e.V. Association (CharIN) as a core member and commits to the advancement of the combined charging system (CCS) and megawatt charging standard (MCS). (Photo: Business Wire)

Sensata Technologies joins Charging Interface Initiative e.V. Association (CharIN) as a core member and commits to the advancement of the combined charging system (CCS) and megawatt charging standard (MCS). (Photo: Business Wire)

CharIN’s vision is to develop and establish the combined charging system (CCS) as the global standard for charging battery-powered electric vehicles (EV). With a mission that includes drafting requirements to accelerate the evolution of charging standards and defining a certification system for manufacturers implementing CSS in their products, CharIN represents an exciting opportunity for collaboration with leading partners in the industry.

As more electric vehicles are adopted, there is a growing need for faster charging and higher power levels. Customers are increasingly turning to Sensata to the improve safety and reliability of electrified vehicles such as medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, cars, and material handling equipment.

Nicholas Moelders, Vice President of Sensata Technologies’ Electrification Strategy and GM of Battery Management Systems explains:

As we continue to focus on electrification, we are committed to supporting the development of international charging system standards as a core member of Charging Interface Initiative e.V. Association. We believe that our deep understanding of EV charging, our expertise in product technologies such as high voltage contactors, our closeness with global customers as well as our market insights will be valuable knowledge to bring to the association.

The GX and HX series of high voltage contactors, such as the HX460 and GX110, from Sensata’s GIGAVAC brand are designed specifically for applications that require very high current levels such as commercial vehicles, commercial vehicle charging, photovoltaic/ battery inverters, battery packs and energy storage systems.

Sensata continues to work closely with global OEMs to push the limits of this technology to develop solutions that address the needs of the growing marketplace and propel the industry forward.

About Sensata Technologies
 Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, electrified, and connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Sensata Technologies Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Commits to the Advancement of Standardized Vehicle Charging Systems  Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced it has joined Charging Interface Initiative e.V. Association (CharIN) as a core member and commits to the advancement of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Sensata Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results