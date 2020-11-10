 

Casper Partners With Nordstrom to Bring Its Mattresses and Sleep Products to Customers Online and at Select Stores

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced a partnership with leading fashion retailer, Nordstrom, Inc. Beginning this month, consumers will be able to buy Casper’s top-rated mattresses and sleep accessories online at nordstrom.com and in-store at select Nordstrom retail locations. Casper’s strategic expansion of its retail partnership channel has driven a nearly 90% increase in revenue from this channel in the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Casper will initially be available at 31 of Nordstrom’s full-line stores across the country. The company now has partnerships with 23 leading retailers in addition to Casper’s 66 owned retail stores and e-commerce channel.

“Partnering with a premier retailer like Nordstrom is another step towards advancing our multi-channel distribution strategy to reach more customers wherever they prefer to shop,” said Emilie Arel, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Casper. “As we are spending more time at home, people are seeking out a better sleep experience more than ever. The combination of these two loved, trusted and authentic brands is a win for both partners and customers alike.”

Nordstrom will offer a selection of Casper's most popular sleep products for the entire bedroom, including its award-winning mattresses, pillows, sheets and weighted blankets. All Casper products will be featured within the Nordstrom At Home category, which includes everyday items that make personal spaces more fulfilling, inspiring and fun.

“As we redefine our Home category, we’re excited to be partnering with Casper to bring their award-winning assortment of bedding to Nordstrom,” said Olivia Kim, Vice President of Creative Projects and Home at Nordstrom. “Now more than ever, our homes are the most important places in our lives. This partnership allows us to serve customers incredible Home items in an accessible and easy-to-shop way.”

About Casper
 Casper (NYSE: CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

About Nordstrom
 Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 355 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States and Canada; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

