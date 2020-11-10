 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Grady Pointe, a New-Home Community in Sarasota, Florida, Priced From the Low $300,000s

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Grady Pointe, a new, single-family home community in Sarasota. Grady Pointe is located just minutes away from downtown Sarasota and Sarasota Bay, and this tranquil community features beautiful homesites with water views.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Grady Pointe, a new-home community in Sarasota, Florida, priced from the low $300,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Grady Pointe showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,300 square feet. Grady Pointe is just a few miles away from downtown Sarasota and close to Gulf beaches, including Longboat Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key and Anna Maria Island.

“Grady Pointe is conveniently located near Interstate 75 and US-301, just a few miles away from downtown Sarasota and a short drive to beautiful Gulf Coast beaches.” said Fred Vandercook, President of KB Home’s Tampa division. “Residents will enjoy this tranquil enclave with beautiful water views. Grady Pointe also provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Grady Pointe sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

