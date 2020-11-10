ADTRAN First to Release Immersive Smart Home Service Delivery Gateway Portfolio Based on Open Standards

ADTRAN, Inc. , (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced its portfolio of Service Delivery Gateways (SDGs). The new SDG portfolio delivers a cohesive series of Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 platforms, consisting of Ethernet, GPON and 10G XGS-PON residential gateways and Wi-Fi mesh access points (APs), all with a consistent elegant design. The SDG portfolio is the industry’s first to leverage both EasyMesh TM , a standards-based approach to Wi-Fi networks that utilize multiple meshed APs, and OpenSync TM , an open-source interface that is a true differentiator due to its open approach and ability to accelerate deployment of services without reliance on customer premises equipment (CPE) silicon or integration partners.

ADTRAN Launches Service Delivery Gateways

Home networks have seen truly explosive growth this year in both the number of Wi-Fi clients, as well as the performance demands being placed on them. These new SDG devices enable service providers to fully address the challenges of maintaining satisfied customers by addressing the industry-wide weaknesses in Wi-Fi performance and whole-home coverage. This enables service providers to meet the ever-growing throughput and latency demands of the modern home, where whole households expect to reliably work, learn and play over Wi-Fi simultaneously.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that ISPs better utilize the bandwidth created in the access network to deliver Smart Home services,” said Jon Arnold, Principal, J Arnold & Associates. “Creating an open, scalable framework for a variety of Smart Home, IoT and other bandwidth-intensive applications will be key to how this market develops over the next several years.”

“The devices that comprise the new SDG portfolio are designed from the ground up for uncompromising, best-in-class Wi-Fi performance throughout the home without presenting an eyesore of spider-like antennas that end up being hidden away in a closet,” said David La Cagnina, Senior Product Line Manager at ADTRAN. “Our design team worked tirelessly to create an internal layout and surrounding enclosure that maximizes Wi-Fi performance, yet is so attractive that subscribers won’t hesitate to prominently feature them in their homes. This enhances operators’ brand visibility and further improves the Wi-Fi experience. We think we ended up with one of the sleekest, most innovative portfolios of Wi-Fi gateways and APs on the market today."

The first of the SDG series will include 10G XGS-PON, GPON and Ethernet variants with integrated Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for extreme performance or Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) variants for demanding, cost-sensitive applications. The portfolio will seamlessly integrate with Mosaic One, offering ISPs a comprehensive single pane view of their access and smart home network. This streamlines network management and troubleshooting, as well as the analysis of bandwidth usage patterns to support a more immersive broadband environment. Availability for these SDGs will begin Q4 2020, with additional solutions launching in 2021. To learn more about ADTRAN’s SDG portfolio, please visit www.adtran.com/sdg-series.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

