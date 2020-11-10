 

ADTRAN First to Release Immersive Smart Home Service Delivery Gateway Portfolio Based on Open Standards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced its portfolio of Service Delivery Gateways (SDGs). The new SDG portfolio delivers a cohesive series of Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 platforms, consisting of Ethernet, GPON and 10G XGS-PON residential gateways and Wi-Fi mesh access points (APs), all with a consistent elegant design. The SDG portfolio is the industry’s first to leverage both EasyMeshTM, a standards-based approach to Wi-Fi networks that utilize multiple meshed APs, and OpenSyncTM, an open-source interface that is a true differentiator due to its open approach and ability to accelerate deployment of services without reliance on customer premises equipment (CPE) silicon or integration partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005375/en/

ADTRAN Launches Service Delivery Gateways

ADTRAN Launches Service Delivery Gateways

Home networks have seen truly explosive growth this year in both the number of Wi-Fi clients, as well as the performance demands being placed on them. These new SDG devices enable service providers to fully address the challenges of maintaining satisfied customers by addressing the industry-wide weaknesses in Wi-Fi performance and whole-home coverage. This enables service providers to meet the ever-growing throughput and latency demands of the modern home, where whole households expect to reliably work, learn and play over Wi-Fi simultaneously.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that ISPs better utilize the bandwidth created in the access network to deliver Smart Home services,” said Jon Arnold, Principal, J Arnold & Associates. “Creating an open, scalable framework for a variety of Smart Home, IoT and other bandwidth-intensive applications will be key to how this market develops over the next several years.”

“The devices that comprise the new SDG portfolio are designed from the ground up for uncompromising, best-in-class Wi-Fi performance throughout the home without presenting an eyesore of spider-like antennas that end up being hidden away in a closet,” said David La Cagnina, Senior Product Line Manager at ADTRAN. “Our design team worked tirelessly to create an internal layout and surrounding enclosure that maximizes Wi-Fi performance, yet is so attractive that subscribers won’t hesitate to prominently feature them in their homes. This enhances operators’ brand visibility and further improves the Wi-Fi experience. We think we ended up with one of the sleekest, most innovative portfolios of Wi-Fi gateways and APs on the market today."

The first of the SDG series will include 10G XGS-PON, GPON and Ethernet variants with integrated Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for extreme performance or Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) variants for demanding, cost-sensitive applications. The portfolio will seamlessly integrate with Mosaic One, offering ISPs a comprehensive single pane view of their access and smart home network. This streamlines network management and troubleshooting, as well as the analysis of bandwidth usage patterns to support a more immersive broadband environment. Availability for these SDGs will begin Q4 2020, with additional solutions launching in 2021. To learn more about ADTRAN’s SDG portfolio, please visit www.adtran.com/sdg-series.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Adtran Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADTRAN First to Release Immersive Smart Home Service Delivery Gateway Portfolio Based on Open Standards ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced its portfolio of Service Delivery Gateways (SDGs). The new SDG portfolio delivers a cohesive series of Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
ADTRAN Unveils Turnkey End-to-End Next-Gen Gigabit Access Portfolio
14:00 Uhr
ADTRAN Announces Mosaic One for End-to-End Network Visibility
09.11.20
ADTRAN, Inc. to Present at the Needham & Company Virtual Tech Week on November 17, 2020
03.11.20
ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
29.10.20
Impulse Creates 10G Fiber Corridor in Santa Barbara County with ADTRAN Combo PON
22.10.20
ADTRAN Wins Broadband World Forum Multi-Gigabit Service Delivery Award for Next-Gen SDX Series Portfolio
21.10.20
ATC Communications Selects ADTRAN TA5000 to Create Symmetrical Business Services
13.10.20
ADTRAN, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Earnings on November 2, 2020