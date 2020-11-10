Avaya Spaces Introduces 61-participant “Concert” View For Better, More Inclusive Video Collaboration and Meetings, Distance Learning

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that Avaya Spaces , the all-in-one video collaboration platform for the digital workplace, has added new capabilities including an industry-best 61-participant “concert” view. Avaya Spaces is a true workstream collaboration solution that is changing the way work gets done, enabling “work from anywhere” by centralizing voice, video, messaging, chat and task management in one easy-to-use platform to improve productivity and increase employee satisfaction.

Avaya Spaces 61-participant "Concert" View (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a recent “Work from Anywhere” survey conducted by Avaya, 57 percent of businesses are now reporting some struggle with remote communication and fatigue.1 The explosive growth of video conferencing and the proliferation of platforms has created the need for easier to use, all-in-one solutions that improve collaboration and reduce the fatigue of too many apps. Customers and employees need the right tools to elevate their work-from-anywhere experience, as well as a fundamental shift in thinking when it comes to using those tools. This requires moving away from the idea of ‘just’ video meetings to 24/7 collaborative, cloud-based work spaces. Avaya Spaces enables organizations to excel at the usual day-to-day tasks, but also the unplanned and new-priority work that arrives nearly every moment of every day.

“Today’s business environment has reshaped how organizations, customers and individuals work and collaborate no matter where teams are located, but it is not enough to just remote-enable people, we need to create the new future of work,” said Anthony Bartolo, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “With the new capabilities of Avaya Spaces, we continue to evolve with our customers ensuring our portfolio responds to environmental shifts and offers real solutions to real problems across any industry. Avaya is uniquely positioned to deliver innovation for workstream collaboration that achieves meaningful and significant business outcomes for organizations of all sizes.”