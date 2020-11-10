 

Avaya Spaces Introduces 61-participant “Concert” View For Better, More Inclusive Video Collaboration and Meetings, Distance Learning

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that Avaya Spaces, the all-in-one video collaboration platform for the digital workplace, has added new capabilities including an industry-best 61-participant “concert” view. Avaya Spaces is a true workstream collaboration solution that is changing the way work gets done, enabling “work from anywhere” by centralizing voice, video, messaging, chat and task management in one easy-to-use platform to improve productivity and increase employee satisfaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005392/en/

Avaya Spaces 61-participant "Concert" View (Photo: Business Wire)

Avaya Spaces 61-participant "Concert" View (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a recent “Work from Anywhere” survey conducted by Avaya, 57 percent of businesses are now reporting some struggle with remote communication and fatigue.1 The explosive growth of video conferencing and the proliferation of platforms has created the need for easier to use, all-in-one solutions that improve collaboration and reduce the fatigue of too many apps. Customers and employees need the right tools to elevate their work-from-anywhere experience, as well as a fundamental shift in thinking when it comes to using those tools. This requires moving away from the idea of ‘just’ video meetings to 24/7 collaborative, cloud-based work spaces. Avaya Spaces enables organizations to excel at the usual day-to-day tasks, but also the unplanned and new-priority work that arrives nearly every moment of every day.

“Today’s business environment has reshaped how organizations, customers and individuals work and collaborate no matter where teams are located, but it is not enough to just remote-enable people, we need to create the new future of work,” said Anthony Bartolo, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “With the new capabilities of Avaya Spaces, we continue to evolve with our customers ensuring our portfolio responds to environmental shifts and offers real solutions to real problems across any industry. Avaya is uniquely positioned to deliver innovation for workstream collaboration that achieves meaningful and significant business outcomes for organizations of all sizes.”

Seite 1 von 4
Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avaya Spaces Introduces 61-participant “Concert” View For Better, More Inclusive Video Collaboration and Meetings, Distance Learning Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that Avaya Spaces, the all-in-one video collaboration platform for the digital workplace, has added new capabilities including …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Avaya Appoints Rob Theis to Its Board of Directors
06.11.20
Avaya Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Reporting Date
05.11.20
Avaya Introduces New Avaya Vantage Experience to Increase Remote Worker Productivity and Empower Working From Anywhere
28.10.20
Verint and Avaya Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Based Knowledge Management to Organizations Worldwide, for Better Employee and Customer Experiences
27.10.20
Today’s Workforce Catching Up To Tomorrow’s Business Model, Avaya Study Finds
26.10.20
Telecom Consulting Group Becomes Master Agent for Avaya Cloud Office – Expanding Access to Cloud Communications for Organizations of All Sizes
22.10.20
Avaya Named in Forbes 2020 List of “World’s Best Employers”
19.10.20
U.S. Social Security Administration to Enhance Customer Experience for Millions of Americans with Avaya Communications Solutions, Providing Next-Generation Service and Increased Efficiency
15.10.20
Avaya Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions