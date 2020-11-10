CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for August 2020. On a national level, 6.6% of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency (30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure). This represents a 2.9-percentage point increase in the overall delinquency rate compared to August 2019, when it was 3.7%.

CoreLogic National Overview of Mortgage Loan Performance, featuring August 2020 Data (Graphic: Business Wire)

To gain an accurate view of the mortgage market and loan performance health, CoreLogic examines all stages of delinquency, including the share that transitions from current to 30 days past due. In August 2020, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates, and their year-over-year changes, were as follows:

Early-Stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.6%, down from 1.8% in August 2019, and down from 4.2% in April when early-stage delinquencies spiked.

(30 to 59 days past due): 1.6%, down from 1.8% in August 2019, and down from 4.2% in April when early-stage delinquencies spiked. Adverse Delinquency (60 to 89 days past due): 0.8%, up from 0.6% in August 2019, but down from 1% in July and from 2.8% in May.

(60 to 89 days past due): 0.8%, up from 0.6% in August 2019, but down from 1% in July and from 2.8% in May. Serious Delinquency (90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 4.3%, up from 1.3% in August 2019. This is the highest serious delinquency rate since February 2014.

(90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 4.3%, up from 1.3% in August 2019. This is the highest serious delinquency rate since February 2014. Foreclosure Inventory Rate (the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.3%, down from 0.4% in August 2019. The August 2020 foreclosure rate is the lowest since at least January 1999.

(the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.3%, down from 0.4% in August 2019. The August 2020 foreclosure rate is the lowest since at least January 1999. Transition Rate (the share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due): 0.9%, up from 0.8% in August 2019. The transition rate has slowed since April 2020, when it peaked at 3.4%.

Foreclosure rates remain low, in part due to forbearance programs and other government provisions. However, August 2020 marked a spike in 150-day past-due loans, reaching a historic high of 1.2%, likely due to large volumes of delinquencies moving in tandem through the pipeline. Homeowners nearing the end of the first 180-day grace period (afforded to borrowers with federally backed mortgages) can request an extension of an additional 180 days, which is keeping foreclosure rates low while serious delinquency continues to climb. However, back-mortgage payments continue to add up for those unable to exit forbearance periods early. Looming unpaid mortgage payments, paired with sharp declines in income for many families, point to a potential wave of home sales triggered by financial distress in 2021 as forbearance periods end.