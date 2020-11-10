 

Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology-Enabled Services at Omnicell Illuminate 2020

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced latest innovations to the Company’s industry-leading portfolio of medication management solutions. These powerful new capabilities are designed to help hospitals and health systems expand their medication inventory visibility and supply chain management capabilities, supporting improved clinical, operational, and financial goals.

As COVID-19 continues to impact healthcare across the care continuum, the need for solutions designed to help customers achieve greater visibility, control costs, and better manage an increasingly complex pharmacy supply chain is more important than ever. With the Winter 2020 release, Omnicell continues to progress toward the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure.

The Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions, powered by a cloud data platform, across three key areas: automation solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; intelligence that provides actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and technology-enabled services to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

In the Winter 2020 release, which will be generally available in December, enhancements to Omnicell’s portfolio of solutions are streamlining workflows and expanding inventory management capabilities to drive improved outcomes and operational success.

Automation

Omnicell’s Point of Care solutions focus on improving medication management workflows and patient safety, allowing clinicians to spend more time focused on patient care. The Winter 2020 release expands Omnicell’s capabilities in the operating room (OR) and perioperative settings, to simplify anesthesiologist workflows, enhance inventory visibility, provide data insights, and improve overall staff satisfaction and patient safety.

The OR accounts for almost 70% of hospital revenue, a critical business unit for healthcare recovery following COVID-19. The OR also accounts for almost 40% of hospital expenses, as many of the anesthesia drugs are the highest priced medication on a per unit basis. On average activity within the OR costs anywhere from $50-100 per minute for surgery expenses.1

