 

Kansas City Southern Announces Updated Capital Allocation Policy; Increases Dividend and Announces New $3B Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced that its Board of Directors approved updates to its capital allocation policy. Under this updated policy, the Company intends to continue deploying available cash in the following manner:

  • Approximately 40-50% to capital projects and strategic investments; and
  • Approximately 50-60% to share repurchases and dividends.

In addition, from time to time, the Company also plans to prudently use additional debt to support the revised policy and intends to increase its Debt-to-EBITDA ratio to the mid-2x range, consistent with its current ratings of BBB from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings and Baa2 from Moody’s.

In connection with this updated policy, the Board also approved the following actions:

  • An increase in the quarterly dividend on KCS’s common stock from $0.40 to $0.44 per share. The board declared a common stock dividend for this increased amount payable on January 20, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. In April 2021, KCS will implement a quarterly dividend approach that targets a low 20% range payout; and
  • A new $3.0 billion share repurchase program, expiring December 31, 2023. This new program replaces the $2.0 billion stock repurchase program announced in 2019 under which the Company has purchased approximately $1.4 billion of Company stock, including the $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement that was announced alongside our third quarter 2020 earnings.

“Kansas City Southern’s revenue growth, margin improvement and cash flow generation this year have been remarkable given the economic and operational challenges we have faced,” stated President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “Our plan to prudently increase the amount of capital returned to shareholders demonstrates management’s and our Board’s confidence in our strong growth prospects, ability to continue delivering on our long-range plan and the long-term operational efficiencies and lower capital spend intensity created by our Precision Scheduled Railroading implementation.”

“We believe today’s announcement continues to balance our objectives of delivering meaningful capital returns while investing in future growth opportunities and maintaining a desirable credit profile.”

The Company’s Board also declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred stock. This dividend is payable on January 19, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Kansas City Southern Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kansas City Southern Announces Updated Capital Allocation Policy; Increases Dividend and Announces New $3B Share Repurchase Program Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced that its Board of Directors approved updates to its capital allocation policy. Under this updated policy, the Company intends to continue deploying available cash in the following manner: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020
16.10.20
Kansas City Southern Reports Third Quarter Results