Kansas City Southern Announces Updated Capital Allocation Policy; Increases Dividend and Announces New $3B Share Repurchase Program

In addition, from time to time, the Company also plans to prudently use additional debt to support the revised policy and intends to increase its Debt-to-EBITDA ratio to the mid-2x range, consistent with its current ratings of BBB from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings and Baa2 from Moody’s.

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced that its Board of Directors approved updates to its capital allocation policy. Under this updated policy, the Company intends to continue deploying available cash in the following manner:

In connection with this updated policy, the Board also approved the following actions:

An increase in the quarterly dividend on KCS’s common stock from $0.40 to $0.44 per share. The board declared a common stock dividend for this increased amount payable on January 20, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. In April 2021, KCS will implement a quarterly dividend approach that targets a low 20% range payout; and

A new $3.0 billion share repurchase program, expiring December 31, 2023. This new program replaces the $2.0 billion stock repurchase program announced in 2019 under which the Company has purchased approximately $1.4 billion of Company stock, including the $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement that was announced alongside our third quarter 2020 earnings.

“Kansas City Southern’s revenue growth, margin improvement and cash flow generation this year have been remarkable given the economic and operational challenges we have faced,” stated President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “Our plan to prudently increase the amount of capital returned to shareholders demonstrates management’s and our Board’s confidence in our strong growth prospects, ability to continue delivering on our long-range plan and the long-term operational efficiencies and lower capital spend intensity created by our Precision Scheduled Railroading implementation.”

“We believe today’s announcement continues to balance our objectives of delivering meaningful capital returns while investing in future growth opportunities and maintaining a desirable credit profile.”

The Company’s Board also declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred stock. This dividend is payable on January 19, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.