 

AMC Theatres Announces the Launch of Private Theatre Rentals at AMC Following a 4-Week Beta Test That Resulted in an Unprecedented Response of 110,000 Guest Inquiries

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced the official launch of Private Theatre Rentals at AMC, which are accessible through an automated booking and purchase system on the AMC website and mobile app. The launch comes four weeks after the initial beta launch of the product, which resulted in 110,000 inquiries around the country. This number of contacts about a private rental in a four-week period was achieved without any significant marketing or press announcement, and it dwarfs the total number of AMC’s private theatre rentals in all of 2019 (26,000) by more than four-fold.

Guests wanting to book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members can do so by going to amctheatres.com/rentals or by updating and using the AMC Theatres mobile app. AMC’s automated theatre rental process makes booking simple. Guests need only to select a movie that’s playing in their local theatre, the time and date of their requested showtime, confirm and checkout, and they’ll be ready to enjoy their own private screening with whomever they choose to invite. Rentals must be made at least one day in advance and are subject to availability at the theatre.

Guests can rent out a showing at any of AMC’s approximately 600 theatres nationwide for as low as $99 plus tax for a wide array of popular movies. New releases like TENET, THE WAR WITH GRANDPA and FREAKY are available starting at $149 plus tax, up to $349 plus tax, depending on location and theatre. The rental charge covers the cost of up to 20 tickets, and there is no additional required charge or minimum for food and beverage as part of the rental. Consistent with AMC’s policy, outside food and drink may not be brought into the screening.

All showtimes at all AMC locations, including Private Theatre Rentals, stringently enforce the AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, designed with the health and safety of our guests and crew in mind. This includes mandatory mask wearing and appropriate social distancing within the auditorium. In addition, AMC abides by all state and local directives regarding movie theatre operations, and in rare cases, the total allowed guest count may be less than 20 to comply with state and local directives. Private Theatre Rentals are the perfect complement to AMC Safe & Clean, as guests can choose their own audience for the big screen movie experience. As such, a Private Theatre Rental at AMC is a great option for birthdays, celebrations, holiday parties, family and friend get togethers, or for a guest who wants the experience of their own private screening.

