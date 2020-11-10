 

VMware Workspace ONE Access Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced VMware Workspace ONE Access has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP℠) Moderate Authorization. In achieving this authorization, VMware Workspace ONE Access joins VMware Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and an elite group of technology leaders that allow the public sector and other regulated industries to rapidly adopt SaaS solutions for mission-enabling, more secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

The FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, and its baseline of 325 controls, allows users from federal agencies and other industries in regulated environments to manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) such as personally identifiable information (PII) and routine covered defense information (CDI). FedRAMP provides standardized security requirements for cloud products, services assessments, and monitoring used in federal agencies. It enables a more streamlined procurement process for U.S. federal customers by standardizing security requirements across federal agencies and allows them to choose authorized cloud solutions that meet various levels of security requirements and certification with confidence.

“Today’s U.S. government is in a race to modernize its IT infrastructure to support ever more complicated missions, growing workloads and an increasingly distributed workforce—and do so facing a constantly evolving threat landscape,” said William J. Rowan, vice president of federal sales, Government, Education and Healthcare (GEH), VMware. "By earning the FedRAMP Authorization for Workspace ONE Access, VMware equips our federal customers with device management, access management and an end-to-end Zero Trust approach, allowing them to maximize time and resources, enhance security efficiency and boost resiliency.”

Many federal government agencies are realizing that there are benefits to having a distributed workforce—if they can solve the biggest technology challenge that remote work presents: network access and device management. Remote workers have been wrestling with a plethora of access and user experience related problems, from overly complex login and authentication processes to slow-running apps. IT teams have been struggling to better secure and optimize a suddenly perimeter-less network that is being accessed from unknown devices and unknown locations.

VMware Workspace ONE Access delivers multifactor authentication (MFA), conditional access and single sign-on (SSO) for applications delivered by combining the user’s identity with factors such as device and network information to make intelligence-driven, conditional access decisions. As a part of the Workspace ONE FedRAMP Authorized platform, federal agencies faced with the challenge of securing a remote workforce can now deliver a Zero Trust security approach while providing access from government furnished equipment (GFE) or BYO device programs for a more secure, consistent application access experience from any device.

Available as a cloud-hosted service, Workspace ONE Access is an integral part of the Workspace ONE platform including Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub and Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM).

More information about the VMware Workspace ONE Access FedRAMP Authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Resources

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware, Workspace ONE Access, and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

VMware Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VMware Workspace ONE Access Achieves FedRAMP Authorization VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced VMware Workspace ONE Access has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP℠) Moderate Authorization. In achieving this authorization, VMware Workspace ONE Access joins VMware …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
SaltStack, Now Part of VMware, to Showcase Innovation in IT Infrastructure Automation and SecOps at SaltConf20 Virtually Everywhere
27.10.20
VMware and Samsung Form Alliance to Accelerate Communication Service Providers’ Transformation to 5G
20.10.20
VMware Releases Global Incident Response Threat Report Detailing Surge in Sophisticated Cyberattacks as eCrime Groups Grow More Powerful
13.10.20
VMware Named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Third Year in a Row

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.05.20
23
VMWare - Cloud-Computing-Profiteur?