VMware Workspace ONE Access Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

The FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, and its baseline of 325 controls, allows users from federal agencies and other industries in regulated environments to manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) such as personally identifiable information (PII) and routine covered defense information (CDI). FedRAMP provides standardized security requirements for cloud products, services assessments, and monitoring used in federal agencies. It enables a more streamlined procurement process for U.S. federal customers by standardizing security requirements across federal agencies and allows them to choose authorized cloud solutions that meet various levels of security requirements and certification with confidence.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced VMware Workspace ONE Access has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ℠) Moderate Authorization. In achieving this authorization, VMware Workspace ONE Access joins VMware Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and an elite group of technology leaders that allow the public sector and other regulated industries to rapidly adopt SaaS solutions for mission-enabling, more secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

“Today’s U.S. government is in a race to modernize its IT infrastructure to support ever more complicated missions, growing workloads and an increasingly distributed workforce—and do so facing a constantly evolving threat landscape,” said William J. Rowan, vice president of federal sales, Government, Education and Healthcare (GEH), VMware. "By earning the FedRAMP Authorization for Workspace ONE Access, VMware equips our federal customers with device management, access management and an end-to-end Zero Trust approach, allowing them to maximize time and resources, enhance security efficiency and boost resiliency.”

Many federal government agencies are realizing that there are benefits to having a distributed workforce—if they can solve the biggest technology challenge that remote work presents: network access and device management. Remote workers have been wrestling with a plethora of access and user experience related problems, from overly complex login and authentication processes to slow-running apps. IT teams have been struggling to better secure and optimize a suddenly perimeter-less network that is being accessed from unknown devices and unknown locations.

VMware Workspace ONE Access delivers multifactor authentication (MFA), conditional access and single sign-on (SSO) for applications delivered by combining the user’s identity with factors such as device and network information to make intelligence-driven, conditional access decisions. As a part of the Workspace ONE FedRAMP Authorized platform, federal agencies faced with the challenge of securing a remote workforce can now deliver a Zero Trust security approach while providing access from government furnished equipment (GFE) or BYO device programs for a more secure, consistent application access experience from any device.

Available as a cloud-hosted service, Workspace ONE Access is an integral part of the Workspace ONE platform including Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub and Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM).

More information about the VMware Workspace ONE Access FedRAMP Authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

