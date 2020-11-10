 

Banorte Engages the Voice of the Customer Leveraging Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA), the leader in experience management, today announced Banorte, the largest Mexican bank with over 11.2 million customers, is leveraging Medallia to engage with its customers to provide the best attention and services.

Banorte had a vision of being the best financial group in Mexico. The financial institution put customers at the center of their business and turned to Medallia technology to take action and continuously improve.

“Having experts in Voice of the Customer has been a very rewarding experience and Medallia has definitely become our valued partner. As a result of our efforts, Lafferty Group acknowledged Grupo Financiero Banorte as the ‘Best Bank in Mexico’, pointing out our strength in the key metric of customer focus,” said Claudia Ignacio, Customer Experience Executive Director at Grupo Financiero Banorte.

With Medallia, the bank’s Preferred Banking, Wealth and Private Banking, Correspondents and Insurance divisions now understand the experience of each customer across every engagement including in branches, at ATMs, across its digital channels and in the contact center. As a result of powerful feedback, the bank took action to improve the new customer onboarding process online and on their mobile app and launched a support program benefiting 600,000 customers. Medallia Text Analytics is enabling Banorte to categorize what topics are top of mind for groups of customers and understand the emotions behind their feedback and sentiment. And armed with this information, 13,000 Banorte employees across every department are able to focus on solving pressing pain points and personalize every customer moment.

“Banorte is paving the way as a leader in customer experience and has achieved its vision being named the best bank in Mexico by Lafferty Group. Right now, more than ever, companies across all industries need to engage with their customers to understand their evolving needs and take action to exceed them. It’s a business imperative,” said Enrique Bravo, Latin America vice president for Medallia.

