 

Twist Bioscience to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Presentations” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

