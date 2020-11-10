Twist Bioscience to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Presentations” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.