 

TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today issued the following statement on behalf of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors in response to recent comments made by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.:

Mr. Barnhill’s statement yesterday grossly mischaracterizes the Board’s thoughtful and deliberate process of Board refreshment, and his disclosures of internal boardroom discussions demonstrates another violation of Mr. Barnhill’s duty of confidentiality as a member of the TESSCO Board. As Mr. Barnhill is aware, yesterday’s appointment of two new exceptional and independent directors to the TESSCO Board of Directors was the result of an extensive and robust search process that was announced and began in April. Through that process, the Nominating and Governance Committee, with the assistance of Spencer Stuart, a nationally known executive search firm, evaluated and vetted nearly 60 candidates. The full Board, including Mr. Barnhill, was repeatedly briefed on the process and its progress. The Nominating and Governance Committee sought to include Mr. Barnhill’s candidates in the process on numerous occasions, but Mr. Barnhill and, separately, his nominees refused to participate or be interviewed – notwithstanding their professed independence.

We believe that any objective review of the qualifications of our new directors would conclude that these individuals are highly qualified to contribute meaningfully to our Board deliberations and we are proud to have recruited them, and are glad that they accepted our offers, especially in the face of Mr. Barnhill’s known history of disruptive actions and unfounded accusations. TESSCO’s newly reconstituted Board has the right mix of skills and expertise, balance of tenures and level of diversity to guide TESSCO for the benefit of all shareholders.

TESSCO shareholders are reminded that their vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares they own. TESSCO urges you to support your Company’s Board by signing, dating and returning the enclosed GREEN Consent Revocation Card TODAY. If you receive a White Consent Card from Robert B. Barnhill, Jr., please disregard it.

If you have any questions or need assistance executing your revocation,
please contact TESSCO’s proxy solicitor,
Innisfree M&A Incorporated
Shareholders may call toll-free: (877) 800-5195
Banks and Brokers may call collect: (212) 750-5833

Sidley Austin LLP and Ballard Spahr LLP are serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee of TESSCO’s Board of Directors.

