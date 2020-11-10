 

bluebird bio Announces November Investor Events

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 2020 IO Next Summit, Friday, November 13, at 11:15 am ET
  • Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit, Monday, November 16, at 7:45 am ET

To access the live webcasts of bluebird bio’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website at http://investor.bluebirdbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website for 90 days following the events.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and multiple myeloma, using three gene therapy technologies: gene addition, cell therapy and (megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.

bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com.

Follow bluebird bio on social media: @bluebirdbio, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

bluebird bio is a trademark of bluebird bio, Inc.

