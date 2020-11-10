 

Newgioco Group Changes Name to Elys Game Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (formerly Newgioco Group, Inc.) (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce the Company has changed its name from Newgioco Group, Inc. to Elys Game Technology, Corp. The Company’s trading symbol will also change from NWGI to ELYS at the opening of the markets on November 10, 2020. There is no consolidation of the Company’s share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The name change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

The new name, Elys, comes with a focused and energetic team, to be introduced over the following few days, to help unlock the global potential of the Company’s leading-edge gaming and betting software Elys Gameboard.

“Since inception in 1989 as Newgioco, the Company has built a robust B2B and B2C multichannel gaming business with over 130 land-based betting-shop, 1,200 webshops and thousands online players. The name Newgioco, which translates to Newgame, is a well-respected brand in the regulated Italian market and since 2016 has been a showcase to develop and prove our state-of-the-art gaming technology designed by our talented engineers,” stated Michele (Mike) Ciavarella, CEO of Elys Game Technology, Corp. “The Company’s Italian operations form a foundational pillar of strength for our business where we operate profitably. Elys leadership expects to continue to build on this experience in new markets as we grow forward.”

“With the Company shifting focus towards the large and rapidly developing U.S. sports betting market, the Company is leveraging its innovative Elys technology and extensive know to deliver a world class, end-to-end sports betting solution for gaming operators around the world,” continued Mr. Ciavarella.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, esports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

Seite 1 von 4
Newgioco Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newgioco Group Changes Name to Elys Game Technology Elys Game Technology, Corp. (formerly Newgioco Group, Inc.) (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce the Company has changed its name from Newgioco Group, Inc. to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Newgioco Obtains GLI-20 and GLI-33 Certification for Kiosk Installations of Elys Platform
15.10.20
Newgioco Announces an Initial Coverage Research Report by WallStreet Research
12.10.20
Newgioco to Install 400 New Self-Service Point of Sale Terminals