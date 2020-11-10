Newgioco Group Changes Name to Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (formerly Newgioco Group, Inc.) (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce the Company has changed its name from Newgioco Group, Inc. to Elys Game Technology, Corp. The Company’s trading symbol will also change from NWGI to ELYS at the opening of the markets on November 10, 2020. There is no consolidation of the Company’s share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The name change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

The new name, Elys, comes with a focused and energetic team, to be introduced over the following few days, to help unlock the global potential of the Company’s leading-edge gaming and betting software Elys Gameboard.