 

Newell Brands Announces Tender Offer for $300 Million of Outstanding Debt

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) (the “Company” or “Newell Brands”) announced today that it has commenced a debt tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Tender Amount (as defined below) in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s outstanding securities listed in Table I below (collectively, the “Notes”), subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels as defined below. The “Maximum Tender Amount” is an aggregate principal amount equal to $300 million. The Offer is intended to allow the Company to reduce the amount and cost of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness. The Company expects to fund the Offer with available cash on hand.

Table I

Notes Subject to the Offer

Title of Security(1)

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

CUSIP/ISIN

Acceptance
Priority Level

Tender Offer
Consideration

Early Tender
Premium

 

Total
Consideration(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.850% Notes due
2023(3)

$1,393,254,000

CUSIP: 651229 AV8
ISIN: US651229AV81

1

$1,027.50

$30

$1,057.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.000% Notes due
2022

$250,000,000

CUSIP: 651229 AM8
ISIN: US651229AM8Z

2

$1,007.50

$30

$1,037.50

