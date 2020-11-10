Newell Brands Announces Tender Offer for $300 Million of Outstanding Debt

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) (the “Company” or “Newell Brands”) announced today that it has commenced a debt tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Tender Amount (as defined below) in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s outstanding securities listed in Table I below (collectively, the “Notes”), subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels as defined below. The “Maximum Tender Amount” is an aggregate principal amount equal to $300 million. The Offer is intended to allow the Company to reduce the amount and cost of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness. The Company expects to fund the Offer with available cash on hand.

Table I