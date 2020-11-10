Applied Molecular Transport Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating Potential of Novel Oral IL-10 Biologic Therapeutic (AMT-101) for Inflammatory Diseases in The Journal of Immunology

- Acts on macrophage cells and lymphocytes within intestinal tissue leading to efficacy outcomes in colitis models -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the unique mechanism of action of AMT-101 and preclinical data supporting its potential as a treatment for ulcerative colitis (UC), and other inflammatory diseases, have been published in The Journal of Immunology. The article entitled, “A Novel Fusion of Interleukin-10 Engineered to Traffic Across Intestinal Epithelium to Treat Colitis” was published in the November 2020 online edition of The Journal of Immunology.

The research published in The Journal of Immunology highlights how AMT’s proprietary technology platform exploits existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to actively transport therapeutics through the intestinal barrier directly into the underlying immune-rich milieu of the lamina propria. IL-10 is a potent immunomodulatory cytokine with significant therapeutic potential in intestinal inflammatory diseases as well as in those associated with systemic inflammation. However, clinical utilization of IL-10 to treat inflammation and immune-dysregulation has been limited due to side effects associated with systemic administration.

“Our breakthrough platform technology enables the active transport of oral biologics by solving the long-standing industry challenge of transporting large, biologically-active molecules efficiently across the intestinal barrier,” said Randall Mrsny, Ph.D., chief scientific officer and co-founder of AMT. “Our technology platform is based on native, active vesicular transcytosis mechanisms to rapidly and efficiently traverse intestinal epithelial cells. Once across this epithelia barrier and in the underlying intestinal lamina propria, AMT-101 targets local macrophages and lymphocytes to activate cell signaling pathways, inducing tissue and circulating markers demonstrating IL-10 mechanism of action through cognate receptor engagement and down-stream signaling. Importantly, we continue to leverage our technology platform to be a robust engine for the design and development of a wide range of oral biologic therapeutics.”