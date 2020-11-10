 

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Reports $6.4M in Sales for Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Up Nearly 100% Q/Q

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce performance data for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, which featured robust growth and broad expansion in positioning within the rapidly growing California cannabis marketplace.

The Company booked over $6.4 million in total sales from cannabis during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, which compares with $3.3 million in total sales from cannabis during the three months ended June 30, 2020, a sequential quarterly increase of over 90%, and a year-over-year increase of over 800% compared to the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019.

“We saw a terrific quarter come to an end in September, but we are already turning our attention to expanding and executing in the months and quarters ahead,” commented Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “Our $5 million 2020 annual revenue guidance has been left in the dust at this point. We are now seeing total sales accelerate toward a significantly higher mark as we continue to improve product quality, market reach and execution.”

Management notes that performance data trends in place for the Company reflect a combination of better product quality, better distribution relationships and better pricing coming together in a favorable environment with multiple tailwinds.

The Company continues to prioritize expansion of production and distribution as well as product refinement. Management believes that the rapid year-to-date growth in sales, in particular, has been driven by improved market positioning and product quality following the Company’s investments in improved cultivation standards, per-harvest production yield and total production capacity during a period when many competitors were downsizing earlier this year, creating an undersupplied marketplace that represented an important opportunity for Cannabis Strategic Ventures.

Yu added, “We hit the gas pedal when everyone else was hitting the brakes earlier this year, including on the execution side, which led to better product quality, which, in turn, has led to higher pricing in the market for our cannabis production on a per-unit volume basis. That trend continues to dovetail with our very positive trend in rising production capacity. In the process, we have nailed into place a growing footprint of strong distribution relationships by being a reliable source of high-quality products in an unpredictable context for end-market retailers.”

Seite 1 von 3
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Reports $6.4M in Sales for Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Up Nearly 100% Q/Q LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NetworkWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce performance data for the three months …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Reports September Cannabis Sales Up 28% Month-Over-Month to $2.3M

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.07.20
214
NUGS - Partner mit Potential der Cannabisindustrie in Kalifornien