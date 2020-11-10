Arbutus to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

WARMINSTER, Penn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:35 pm EST (5:35 pm GMT).



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.