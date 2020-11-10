 

1847 Holdings Completes Second and Final Close on $5M Preferred Share Financing Led by Leonite Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

The $5 million dollar acquisition financing represents Leonite’s second investment in 1847 Holdings

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company”), today announced the second and final close of its previously announced $5 million preferred financing round. Leonite Capital led the round with a $2.4 million investment. This marks Leonite’s second investment in 1847 Holdings. The use of proceeds for the round are primarily for the previously disclosed acquisition of Kyle’s Custom Wood Shop, Inc. (“Kyle’s”), associated closing costs, and general working capital.

“We are extremely impressed with the business that Ellery has built,” said Avi Geller, CIO of Leonite Capital. “We are proud to continue to support him and the 1847 team in the acquisition of Kyle’s, a high-quality small business in the extremely compelling market of Boise, Idaho.”

Ken Yuan, CEO of Kyle’s, stated, “With strong positive cash flow, 30% operating margins, and a 7.1% CAGR on revenue over the past three years, Kyle’s has a strong foundation to build upon. It also has a clean capital structure with no debt, affording us substantial flexibility as we work to unlock value creation through participation in opportunities previously untouched by this regional operation.”

"We are very fortunate to have the continued support from our investment partners,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “I also want to thank our legal team, Lou Bevilacqua at Bevilacqua PLLC and Anthony Panek and Ed Weaver at Fabian VanCott, for their support on this transaction and the Kyle’s acquisition. Kyle’s is a great addition to our portfolio, which includes Neese, an established agricultural services company and Asien’s Appliances, a leading Bay Area appliance retailer. I look forward to helping our team replicate the success we saw this year with 1847 Goedeker, which was a huge win for us and our shareholders. After the successful IPO of 1847 Goedeker on the NYSE American in July 2020, we followed through on our commitment to share our success with our shareholders by completing a special share dividend of more than 2.6 million shares in October.”

About Leonite Capital LLC

Leonite Capital is a New York based investment firm. Leonite and its affiliates have extensive holdings in real estate (multifamily, skilled nursing, mixed use, parking), venture capital, private equity (both direct and managed portfolios), public equities (with a focus on small-cap and micro-cap public companies), alternative lending, and hedge funds.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) is a publicly traded partnership that combines the most attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company. 1847 Holdings seeks to generate returns for shareholders in the future through consistent, annual distributions of operating subsidiary income and capital appreciation resulting from the timely sale of operating subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Ellery W. Roberts, Founder & CEO
1847 Holdings LLC
Office: 212.417.9800
info@1847holdings.com

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
Office: 1.800.RED.CHIP (733.2447)
Cell: 407.491.4498
dave@redchip.com


1847 Holdings LLC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1847 Holdings Completes Second and Final Close on $5M Preferred Share Financing Led by Leonite Capital The $5 million dollar acquisition financing represents Leonite’s second investment in 1847 HoldingsNEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company”), today announced the second and final close of its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...