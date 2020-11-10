TCR² Therapeutics Announces Partnership with ElevateBio to Expand TC-210 Manufacturing Capacity

- ElevateBio BaseCamp to support anticipated TC-210 Phase 2 clinical trial demand



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that the Company has established a manufacturing partnership with ElevateBio, LLC, to leverage the extensive technical capabilities at ElevateBio BaseCamp, a world-class cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility based in Waltham, MA. The strategic partnership will focus on the production of TC-210, TCR2’s TRuC-T cell targeting advanced mesothelin-expressing cancer, to support demand for the anticipated Phase 2 clinical trial.

“After observing meaningful tumor regression in patients at our first, and presumably suboptimal, TC-210 dose, we are pleased to announce a manufacturing partnership with ElevateBio, an innovative organization that has significant technical expertise in the cell and gene therapy field,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “To date, we have successfully manufactured T cell products for all patients treated. In anticipation of expanding our Phase 1/2 clinical trial, manufacturing with ElevateBio BaseCamp will increase both our capacity and technical capabilities to meet potential demand for clinical material for larger cancer patient populations.”

Elevate BaseCamp was established as a center of innovation dedicated to cell and gene therapy research and development, process development and cGMP manufacturing operations, using state-of-the-art facilities designed to rapidly develop single and multi-product cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and immunotherapies. The BaseCamp partnership enables TCR2 Therapeutics to establish additional manufacturing capacity and technical capabilities in the U.S., in addition to its existing Stevenage, UK, manufacturing facility, and will support the Phase 2 expansion portion of the TC-210 Phase 1/2 clinical trial once a recommended Phase 2 dose is defined.

“We are excited to have entered this partnership, enabling TCR2 to leverage our cell therapy expertise and state-of-the-art center of innovation to expand their manufacturing capacity as their lead TRuC-T cell targeting solid tumors advances through the clinic,” said David Hallal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ElevateBio. “BaseCamp is a world-class facility designed to support the manufacturing of cutting-edge cell therapies for our portfolio companies and for selective partners with highly innovative therapies like TCR2, allowing high-quality production at scale. We look forward to working with TCR2 and enabling their vision to cure cancer patients.”