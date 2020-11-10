 

Pandion Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAND), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Rahul Kakkar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pandion Therapeutics, will present at the upcoming Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and News section of Pandion Therapeutics’ website at https://www.pandiontx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the presentation.

About Pandion Therapeutics
Pandion Therapeutics is developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases. Pandion’s TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) drug design and discovery platform enables the company to create a pipeline of product candidates using immunomodulatory effector modules, with the ability to also combine an effector module with a tissue-targeted tether module in a bifunctional format. Pandion’s lead product candidate PT101, a combination of an interleukin-2 mutein effector module with a protein backbone, is designed to selectively expand regulatory T cells systemically, without activating proinflammatory cells, such as conventional T cells and natural killer cells, is currently in a Phase 1a clinical trial. Pandion is continuing to develop and expand its library of effector and tether modules as part of its earlier-stage research and discovery pipeline. For more information, please visit www.pandiontx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
914-204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Investors:
Michelle Avery
Pandion Therapeutics
857-273-0444
investors@pandiontx.com


