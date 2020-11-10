 

YANGAROO South Africa Launches With AirCeleb Partnership

Yangaroo now servicing the broader fast-growing African music markets

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (“Yangaroo”, “Company”), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced the launch of a licensing agreement with noted South African independent artist services provider, AirCeleb.

AirCeleb has chosen Yangaroo as its exclusive promotional distribution platform to deliver new music and promotional information and assets to radio and other promotional outlets in South Africa and beyond. Paid releases have begun, and early adoption rates at radio in the market have been promising.

“South African music and artists are among the world’s best, and I’m excited to bring a world class promotional distribution platform to market, allowing easy access of independent home-grown music to radio, and creating more opportunity for exposure to tastemakers in North America,” said Yangaroo South Africa principle, Jarrod Aston-Assenheim. “We carefully evaluated competing services and Yangaroo DMDS was the clear choice, mainly due to accessibility for users, and pricing flexibility.”

“We’ve seen sustained and significant growth in the volume of releases and inquiries from independent artists in South Africa recently, especially the past year, and are very pleased to enter into this relationship with an established and trusted partner with direct knowledge of the market, radio, and the growing number of independent artists seeking broadcast airplay,” said Adam Hunt, Sr. VP Entertainment, Yangaroo. “We look forward to working with AirCeleb in the African markets for years to come.”

About AIR CELEB

AirCeleb is a leading South African company providing business services for music creators, labels, managers, agents, publishers and producers. Our services range from airplay tracking, music submissions and music usage and rights management

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries.  YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:
Grant Scheutrumpf
Phone: (917) 819-9098
grant.schuetrumpf@yangaroo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.


