Sun BioPharma, Inc. to Participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNBP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer, today announced it will participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative. Alternatively, please contact James@HaydenIR.com .

About SBP-101

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for the exocrine pancreas and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, suggesting complementary activity with an existing FDA-approved chemotherapy regimen. In clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of the typical chemotherapy-related adverse events of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy. The safety data and PMI profile observed in Sun BioPharma’s current clinical trial provides support for continued evaluation of the compound in a randomized clinical trial.