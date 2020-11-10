BrewBilt CEO Announces Brewing Craft Beer for Asia and Europe

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “Our legal team has completed the due diligence regarding the brewery division, facility and standing orders. We are now preparing the legal agreements to build the new brewery for operation expected to commence January-2021.”

SACRAMENTO, CA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the company will officially compete as a part of the $500B beer brewing industry in 2021. With its new strategic partnership, the company has agreed to immediately fulfill craft beer orders in China, Finland and San Francisco.

Jef Lewis further stated, “We have built strong relationships worldwide that support our decision to brand our own American craft beer, as well as, co-pack American craft beer for domestic and foreign markets. One of our partnerships has resulted with fulfilling American craft beer for one of the largest beer distributors in China. More information will be disclosed as we further this new expansion forward. Our facility in Northern California is part of a historic area where craft beer began, such as Sierra Nevada Brewing Company with a net worth of $1B. BrewBilt Beverages will launch in January-2021 utilizing its proprietary brewing system to manufacture its own craft beer and co-pack craft beer for restaurants worldwide.”

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.