 

Rise in Fraud Indicators Hits the Rental Industry During the Pandemic

TransUnion’s powerful ResidentID analysis points to a growing number of fraud red flags

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red flags that could signify fraudulent activity among applicants in rental housing are on the rise, according to a new fraud analysis from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Since the start of the pandemic, the percentage of fraud triggers detected through TransUnion’s multi-layered rental housing fraud solution, ResidentID, increased nearly 30% from the period of March 2020 to August 2020.

Fraud triggers, defined as applicant statuses with failed authentication and/or identified as high risk, reached a high of 15.2% in August 2020, compared to 10.3% over the same period last year. Over the course of the pandemic, this rise in fraud triggers has not only left an impact on the rental industry, it has also placed multifamily executives on high alert for fraudsters.

ResidentID Detects Increase of Fraud Triggers During the Pandemic

Timeframe Percentage of Fraud Triggers
August 2020 15.2%
July 2020 13.1%
June 2020 10.9%
May 2020 11.2%
April 2020 12.6%
March 2020 11.8%
August 2019 10.3%

“Fraud continues to be an increasingly concerning issue in the multifamily industry for the last several years and the COVID-19 pandemic driven shift to virtual leasing has pushed this concern to the forefront for property managers,” said Maitri Johnson, vice president of TransUnion’s tenant and employment business. “It is imperative that management companies take the necessary precautions and protect their business against the economic impacts brought on by the current environment, as well as the increased propensity for fraud that may not be easily evident today.”

To gain a greater understanding of the impact fraud has had on the multifamily rental housing industry, TransUnion conducted a survey of 82 multifamily executives in September 2020 to explore how they are managing fraud challenges in this changing environment.

The survey found that since the pandemic began, the frequency of fraud incidents have increased for 48% of respondents with another 26% experiencing up to 100 instances of fraud in their portfolio in the past year. While many of these organizations were able to flag fraudsters prior to move-in, 41% of respondents stated they did not identify the fraud until after the applicant moved-in – resulting in a negative impact to the organization’s bottom line. The recent volatility in the market led two in three executives (67%) to say they are concerned about future fraud growth within their communities.

