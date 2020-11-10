 

Ekso Bionics Announces Continued Adoption of EVO with Flexible Subscription-Based Order from Cloverdale Foods Company

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced the continued adoption of its latest industry exoskeleton innovation, EVO, with a subscription-based order by Cloverdale Foods Company, a fourth generation, family-owned meat company.

“We are proud to help Cloverdale in its commitment to protecting the health of its employees and enhancing overall productivity,” said Michael Pratt, Vice President at Ekso Bionics. “Our EVO device is perfectly suited for our customers, such as Cloverdale, who recognize the employee and business benefits of mitigating worker fatigue, eliminating injuries and making productivity more predictable. The food processing vertical is one that requires significant upper-body and overhead work, which makes EVO a perfectly designed exoskeleton to maximize the user experience for workers of all sizes and trades.”

Through its new acquisition model, which lowers capital barriers, Cloverdale will be one of the first companies to launch an EVO Exoskeleton Program in the food processing vertical. With a new customized fit, natural tracking, and reduced weight, EVO is incredibly comfortable with minimal touch points to make extended use effortless. EVO is quality guaranteed through rigorous field testing and is built around data collected throughout its development.

“As a family-run company, we truly value the health and safety of our employees. The pandemic has sharply increased demand for our products, so we are continually evaluating new and innovative ways to deliver a best-in-class, safer working environment for our employee family. Equipping our team with state-of-the-art technologies like EVO will help us achieve this goal. This will in turn allow us to deliver faster results for our customers and honor our continued commitment to quality,” said Scott Russell, President and CEO of Cloverdale.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

