Establishment Labs to Participate in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced its participation in two investment conferences this month.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder Juan José Chacón-Quirós and Chief Financial Officer Renee Gaeta will participate in the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference being held on November 17-19, 2020. Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Ms. Gaeta are scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 2:55 pm ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Ms. Gaeta will also participate in the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference 2020 being held on November 16-20, 2020. Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Ms. Gaeta are scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 2:00 pm ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A live webcast of these presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcasts will be available on the same website following the completion of each event.

About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
David K. Erickson
949-447-6671
derickson@establishmentlabs.com


