Williams to Participate in Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on November 19, 2020. A general presentation by management will be held at 9:15 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the day; institutional investors are encouraged to contact Sidoti directly or Williams’ investor relations with any questions or to confirm a time with management.

Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

