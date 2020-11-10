Neoleukin Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Combination Data for NL-201 at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2020)

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on its lead immunotherapy candidate NL-201, an IL-2 and IL-15 agonist, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 35 th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2020) taking place November 9 to November 14, 2020 in a virtual format.

The data presented highlights multiple experiments of NL-201 in combination with immunotherapies and demonstrates that NL-201 enhances activity of checkpoint inhibitors and tumor-targeting antibodies in preclinical models. NL-201 is a de novo agonist of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, designed to expand cancer-fighting CD8 T cells and natural killer (NK) cells without any bias toward cells expressing the alpha receptor subunit (CD25). Neoleukin remains focused on its efforts to submit an Investigational New Drug Application for NL-201 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has submitted a Clinical Trial Notification application for NL-201 in Australia for evaluation as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors to determine the safety and tolerability of various dosing regimens.

“These preclinical findings offer further compelling data to support the potential of NL-201 as a combination therapy approach to enhance oncology treatment modalities,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “While our first trials will be evaluating NL-201 as a monotherapy, these data support additional research to investigate the potential of this therapeutic in a combination treatment setting.”

Further details from the presentation are as follows:

Abstract: 576

NL-201, a de novo IL-2/IL-15 agonist, demonstrates enhanced in vivo antitumor activity in combination with multiple cancer immunotherapies.

NL-201 enhances the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors in multiple tumor models: NL-201 enhanced the antitumor activity of anti-PD-1 + anti-CTLA-4 in a murine melanoma model and sensitized murine colon tumors to anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 therapy.



NL-201 enhances the antitumor activity of a tumor-targeting monoclonal antibody:

Combination therapy with NL-201 and a tumor targeting monoclonal antibody significantly improved tumor growth inhibition in a murine melanoma model, potentially as a result of enhanced antibody dependent cellular cytoxocitity (ADCC) mediated by NK cell activation and infiltration in the tumor microenvironment.