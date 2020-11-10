 

Beam Global to Present at the UBS Global Energy Transition Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that it will be presenting at the UBS Global Energy Transition investor conference on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 AM ET. Desmond Wheatley, CEO, will be a featured presenter at this virtual event.

Mr. Wheatley will discuss trends and opportunities in the EV charging market and the importance of rapidly scaling off-grid EV charging infrastructure.

Register here: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PYJ9AM8RX

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 50 markets, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Investor Relations:
Kathy McDermott
IR@BeamForAll.com
+1 858-799-4583

Media Contact:
The Bulleit Group
BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com
+1 415-742-1894


