Beam Global to Present at the UBS Global Energy Transition Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that it will be presenting at the UBS Global Energy Transition investor conference on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 AM ET. Desmond Wheatley, CEO, will be a featured presenter at this virtual event.

Register here: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PYJ9AM8RX

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

