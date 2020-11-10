Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.



Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide a clinical update including details pertaining to patients from cohorts 4, 5 and 6 in the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101 for the treatment of HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Management will also provide an update on the Company’s technology platforms and pipeline progress, as well as updates on its strategic objectives and anticipated milestones.