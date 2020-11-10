 

Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

10.11.2020, 14:00   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.

Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide a clinical update including details pertaining to patients from cohorts 4, 5 and 6 in the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101 for the treatment of HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Management will also provide an update on the Company’s technology platforms and pipeline progress, as well as updates on its strategic objectives and anticipated milestones.

Tuesday, November 17 at 4:30 p.m. EST
 
Investors:
International:
Conference ID:
Webcast: 		877-407-9208
201-493-6784
13712195
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142111
   

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
George B. Zavoico, Ph.D.
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
gzavoico@cuebio.com

Media Contact
Alison Chen
LifeSci Communications
achen@lifescicomms.com


