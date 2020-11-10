 

Mondelēz International SnackFutures Makes Seed Investment in Israeli Startup Torr alongside Foodtech-focused Incubator The Kitchen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures, Mondelēz International’s (NASDAQ:MDLZ) innovation and venture hub dedicated to unlocking emerging snacking opportunities around the world, today announced it has made a seed investment in Torr, an early stage Israeli Foodtech Company, alongside Foodtech incubator The Kitchen Hub powered by Strauss-Group. Torr’s proprietary technology, brings real, simple ingredients together to offer multi-textural, sensorial experiences. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“Our investment in Torr validates Mondelēz International’s venture approach that began almost two years’ ago with the launch of our SnackFutures model,” said Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President of Research, Development & Quality for Mondelēz International. “Ventures and partnerships with new, innovative organizations enable us to secure future growth, and we will continue to expand our SnackFutures approach into new markets in the future.”

Torr was founded by leading food scientists and culinary experts Gil De Picciotto and Yoel Benesh, and Roy Naaman, who serves as the company’s CEO.

“Through The Kitchen’s & SnackFutures’ investment, we have the opportunity to accelerate our technology platform and expand its application,” said Roy Naaman, CEO of Torr. “We are committed to develop innovative products that are based on simple and healthy ingredients you can see and taste for consumers around the world”

SnackFutures’ investment in Torr is the result of a previously announced collaboration between SnackFutures and The Kitchen, Israel’s first Foodtech-focused incubator.

“The Israeli FoodTech sector is one of the most dynamic and exciting innovation ecosystems in the world,” said Jonathan Berger, CEO of The Kitchen. “Through our ongoing collaboration with SnackFutures and Mondelēz International, we are able to provide unparalleled access and visibility into one of the world’s leading FoodTech ecosystems.”

SnackFutures is a key pillar of Mondelēz International’s consumer-centric growth strategy: It seeks to accelerate innovation through the invention of new brands and businesses, as well as and venture investments with start-up entrepreneurs. SnackFutures seeks to collaborate in key strategic areas of well-being snacks and related capabilities, as well as digital platforms and capabilities.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

About Torr

Torr FoodTech was founded by leading food scientists and culinary experts Gil De Picciotto and Yoel Benesh, and Roy Naaman, who serves as the company’s CEO. Torr’s proprietary technology, brings real, simple ingredients together to offer multi-textural, sensorial experiences.

Visit www.torrfoodtech.com.

About The Kitchen Hub

Founded in 2015 as a part of the incubators program of Israel Innovation Authority, and owned by Strauss Group, The Kitchen is Israel's first FoodTech incubator with 18 companies in portfolio and is considered a "Companies Builder". The Kitchen addresses global food challenges by harnessing Israel’s renowned innovation eco-system. Some examples of their areas of interest are: Alternative Proteins, Cellular Agriculture, Healthy Eating, Sugar Reduction, Food Safety and Traceability Industry 4.0. Discover more at www.thekitchenhub.com.

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media)
+1 847 943 5678
news@mdlz.com

Mondelez International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mondelēz International SnackFutures Makes Seed Investment in Israeli Startup Torr alongside Foodtech-focused Incubator The Kitchen CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SnackFutures, Mondelēz International’s (NASDAQ:MDLZ) innovation and venture hub dedicated to unlocking emerging snacking opportunities around the world, today announced it has made a seed investment in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Mondelēz International Calls for Redemption of 3.625% Notes due 2023
04.11.20
Mondelēz International Supports Global Harmonization on Plastics Recycling, Calls for Collaborative Action on Flexible Films
03.11.20
Marktkompass: PAYPAL & MONDELEZ | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
03.11.20
Dow Jones, DAX, HelloFresh, PayPal, Mondelez, Apple, Burgerking, McDonald's - Marktüberblick
02.11.20
Mondelēz International Reports Q3 2020 Results
02.11.20
Aktien New York: Festere Wall Street und schwächere Technologiewerte vor US-Wahl
22.10.20
Mondelēz International Advances Diversity & Inclusion Commitments with Key Appointment, Board-Level Action on Diversity and New Partnerships for Inclusive Marketing
15.10.20
Mondelēz International Announces Pricing For Its Cash Tender Offer
15.10.20
Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Increase of the Maximum Tender Amount and the Maximum Tender SubCap
13.10.20
Mondelēz International to Report Q3 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.08.20
35
Mondelez - Kraft Foods-Nachfolger