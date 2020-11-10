 

Slinger Bag Announces Addition of Tennis and Media Industry Leader George Mackin as Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
The first member of Slinger Bag’s new Advisory Board, Mr. Mackin will help to drive media strategy, technology partnerships and overall brand development

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, is pleased today to announce the appointment of George Mackin as Advisor to the company. Mr. Mackin is a well-respected media industry executive with deep connections throughout the sport of tennis. In his role on Slinger Bag’s new Advisory Board, he will help to guide company strategy as it relates to media, technology partnerships and overall brand development.

“We are thrilled to add a person of George’s caliber to our company,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “He is one of the most respected people in tennis and has created tremendous value in his career through his media and marketing companies, numerous tennis endeavours, and experience with leading successful strategic investments. Slinger Bag is at a momentous time right now as there are many people with a new or renewed interest in tennis, and the pandemic has also driven a tremendous increase in demand for innovative products that drive health and wellness. We are excited to continue improving the Slinger experience to best serve the tennis market, and George is the perfect person to help us do so.”

Mr. Mackin previously served as Chairman at PlaySight Interactive, a leading global sports video technology platform that first launched in tennis, the sports vertical he helped to build, market and brand as a leader in the space. In his role, he recruited the PlaySight Tennis Ambassador team and drove several key commercial partnerships for the company. Mr. Mackin is also the previous owner of the Tennis Media Company (TMC), including Tennis Magazine and Tennis.com.

“I look forward to working with Mike and his team to grow the Slinger Bag revenues, relevance and market leading brand, first in tennis globally, followed by other sports,” said Mr. Mackin. “The Slinger Bag is truly innovative and has already been embraced by many tennis enthusiasts, ranging from elite professional tennis players, to coaches and recreational players of all levels and has the potential for much more explosive growth in the months and years ahead. With the addition of smart technology, building a connected Slinger community and establishing a leading brand through global media partnerships, Slinger Bag is poised to become in tennis what so many other connected sports, fitness and wellness products and services are to those growing markets.”

