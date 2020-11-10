 

Cocrystal Pharma Selected to Present at the World Antiviral Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
BOTHELL, WA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Gary Wilcox and Dr. Sam Lee, have been selected to present at the World Antiviral Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST. The Company’s presentation titled, “Antivirals against coronavirus and the A strains of the influenza virus,” will be accessible to those registered to attend the virtual event.

As part of the presentation, Dr. Wilcox will discuss Cocrystal’s novel, broad spectrum influenza antivirals and novel antiviral compounds for the treatment of coronavirus infections that are currently in development. In addition to the presentation, Dr. Lee and Dr. Wilcox will participate in a Q&A session.

Cocrystal is applying its proprietary platform technology to develop novel, broad spectrum influenza antivirals that are specifically designed to be effective against all significant A strains of the influenza virus and to have a high barrier to resistance due to the mechanism used to target the virus’ replication machinery. Additionally, Cocrystal is developing novel antiviral compounds for the treatment of coronavirus infections, which to-date, have demonstrated in vitro anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, and in vivo efficacy in MERS-CoV-infected animal models. The Company initiated its preclinical studies of COVID-19 inhibitors during the second quarter of 2020 and anticipates the selection of its lead preclinical molecule by year end.

About the World Antiviral Conference

Evident with every viral pandemic including COVID-19, rapid deployment of compatible antiviral therapies is of paramount importance, particularly before a long-term strategy of a vaccine is possible. Antivirals can prevent or control viral diseases from emerging diseases, respiratory infections, and chronic diseases to virus-associated tumors.

Brought to you by the World Vaccines Congress Series team, this virtual congress is designed to get up to speed and help accelerate your antiviral research from bench to patient. For more information about the event, visit the conference website: here.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses, and norovirus. Cocrystal employs unique, proprietary, structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the expected timing of the selection of the lead preclinical molecule the coronavirus program. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of products manufactured by third parties, the future results of preclinical and clinical studies and the development and approval of effective treatments and/or vaccines by our competitors, including as part of the programs financed by the U.S. government. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
(833) 475-8247
COCP@jtcir.com

