 

ORYZON Receives Approval to Start PORTICO Phase IIb Trial with Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder

  • Clinical Trial Application approved by Spanish Drug Agency
  • Builds on clinical data from two Phase IIa trials
  • Primary objectives: reduction of agitation/aggression and overall disease improvement

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it has received approval from the Spanish Drug Agency (AEMPS) for its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial with vafidemstat in patients with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

PORTICO (EudraCT No.: 2020-003469-20) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients with agitation/aggressiveness. The two primary objectives of the trial will be a reduction of aggression and agitation and an overall improvement of the patient's condition. The study will include 156 patients in total, with 78 patients in each arm, and an interim analysis is foreseen to adjust the final number of patients needed to assess efficacy. Hospitals from the U.S., Spain and at least two other European countries will participate in the trial, with two Spanish hospitals, Vall d'Hebrón Hospital and the Santa Creu i Sant Pau Hospital, activated in the first stage.

PORTICO builds on clinical data from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and BPD after 2 months of treatment, and from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE-AD trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with severe and moderate Alzheimer's disease after 6 months of treatment. Vafidemstat exhibited a good safety and tolerability profile in both clinical trials. PORTICO’s scientific rationale is based on vafidemstat’ s ability to inhibit LSD1 and modulate aggression and sociability, as tested in several preclinical models (see Maes et al., PLOS ONE 2020 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0233 ...).

