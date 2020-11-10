 

Canada Carbon Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) in which it has issued 2,500,000 units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.26 for three years. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the financing.

Executive Chairman and CEO, R, Bruce Duncan stated, “The funds will be used to bolster the Company treasury so that we can concentrate on establishing a constructive dialogue on the Miller project with the elected officials of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, the population of GSLR and other stakeholders as we attempt to advance the Miller Project."

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

CANADA CARBON INC.

R. Bruce Duncan

 CEO and Director

 Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (416) 903-8408

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions.  Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


