HP Disrupts Print Industry with HP+, the Most Modern and Simple Printing Solution on the Market

Staples first to offer HP+, bringing the best of HP hardware, services and solutions together

News Highlights:

Introduces HP+, a complete printing solution combining innovative hardware, Instant Ink and HP Smart App to deliver a simple, seamless, and sustainable printing experience

New Smart App cloud ecosystem, offering enhanced security, reliability, and sustainability – including new Forest First feature

Expands Instant Ink subscription service to include toner plans starting at just $1.99 a month

Offers six months free 1, 2 Instant Ink printing and one extra year of warranty with the HP+ portfolio

Instant Ink printing and one extra year of warranty with the HP+ portfolio Available today at Staples.com and in stores this month in the US with OfficeJet Pro 8000 and 9000 series, as well as the newly introduced HP LaserJet M200 series; rolling out globally in 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. showcased HP+, designed for today’s work and life combination. In a time where demand for printing is high (+6% NPD/GFK) 3, driven by millions of people working and learning from home, HP+ provides a new experience to make printing easier, more convenient, and more environmentally friendly.

“We believe HP+ is the future of printing – it’s a fundamental shift in the printing experience. We’ve put the best printing innovation together into one complete solution for consumers and small businesses: category leading hardware, the largest supplies subscription service now including toner, and the best print app8 now in the cloud,” said Tuan Tran, President of Imaging, Printing and Solutions, HP Inc. “We’ve designed HP+ for those who value printing most, so we can deliver an enhanced experience for them.”

Watch to learn more about HP+, debuting in the US at Staples.

“With the launch of HP+, Staples is excited to give our home and small business customers access to an all-in-one solution that will make for a more seamless and secure printing experience,” said Peter Scala, Chief Merchandising Officer, Staples, Inc. “As the return to work economy ​continues ​to rebuild, there’s no doubt that solutions like these will help our small business customers remain connected and productive, and the same is true for those customers who will continue to work and learn remotely in the present environment.”