 

HP Disrupts Print Industry with HP+, the Most Modern and Simple Printing Solution on the Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Staples first to offer HP+, bringing the best of HP hardware, services and solutions together

News Highlights:

  • Introduces HP+, a complete printing solution combining innovative hardware, Instant Ink and HP Smart App to deliver a simple, seamless, and sustainable printing experience
  • New Smart App cloud ecosystem, offering enhanced security, reliability, and sustainability – including new Forest First feature
  • Expands Instant Ink subscription service to include toner plans starting at just $1.99 a month
  • Offers six months free1, 2 Instant Ink printing and one extra year of warranty with the HP+ portfolio
  • Available today at Staples.com and in stores this month in the US with OfficeJet Pro 8000 and 9000 series, as well as the newly introduced HP LaserJet M200 series; rolling out globally in 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. showcased HP+, designed for today’s work and life combination. In a time where demand for printing is high (+6% NPD/GFK) 3, driven by millions of people working and learning from home, HP+ provides a new experience to make printing easier, more convenient, and more environmentally friendly.  

“We believe HP+ is the future of printing – it’s a fundamental shift in the printing experience. We’ve put the best printing innovation together into one complete solution for consumers and small businesses: category leading hardware, the largest supplies subscription service now including toner, and the best print app8 now in the cloud,” said Tuan Tran, President of Imaging, Printing and Solutions, HP Inc. “We’ve designed HP+ for those who value printing most, so we can deliver an enhanced experience for them.”

Watch to learn more about HP+, debuting in the US at Staples.

“With the launch of HP+, Staples is excited to give our home and small business customers access to an all-in-one solution that will make for a more seamless and secure printing experience,” said Peter Scala, Chief Merchandising Officer, Staples, Inc. “As the return to work economy ​continues ​to rebuild, there’s no doubt that solutions like these will help our small business customers remain connected and productive, and the same is true for those customers who will continue to work and learn remotely in the present environment.”

Seite 1 von 4
HP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HP Disrupts Print Industry with HP+, the Most Modern and Simple Printing Solution on the Market Staples first to offer HP+, bringing the best of HP hardware, services and solutions togetherNews Highlights: Introduces HP+, a complete printing solution combining innovative hardware, Instant Ink and HP Smart App to deliver a simple, seamless, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of HP Inc. (HPQ) Investors
06.11.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc.
04.11.20
HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on November 24, 2020
28.10.20
HP Advances Automation for Additive Manufacturing, Showcases New Platform Capabilities
21.10.20
HP Accelerates Drive to Reduce Ocean Plastics with Expanded Planet Partners Program
20.10.20
HP Powers New Ways of Capturing, Creating, and Connecting Creative Workflows with Z by HP
15.10.20
3D Printing, Innovation, and Supply Chain Resiliency More Important Than Ever, Say Manufacturing Decision Makers
14.10.20
HP Launches Patient-First Print Technologies to Help Healthcare Workers Stay Safe and Spend More Time Caring for Patients
14.10.20
HP Study Unveils the Rise of the ‘Empowered Employee’