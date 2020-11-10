 

Argus Technology Partners Executes Master Reseller Agreement With AMT-USC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, is announcing today that Argus Technology Partners, Inc. (“Argus”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Technology Inc., has executed a Master Reseller Agreement (MRA) with AMT-USC, LLC, which stands for American Made Technologies-United States Corporation (“AMT”), to provide quantum computing and biometric security solutions.

Argus plans to bring the AMT solutions to specific markets including banking and finance, healthcare, energy and government agencies. This agreement is expected to generate over $2 million in revenue to Argus within the first 12 months.

AMT-USC has been creating breakthrough solutions in advanced Multi Biometric ICAM, Quantum Application Emulation Software, Quantum Virtual Server Systems, Neural AI predictive software and High V Security Solutions, and becoming a provider of the National Defense Initiatives-2019 supplying Defense and Intel Agencies. AMT is working with DARPA, the FBI, and DISA in product development to support requests to present to DoD, Sandia Labs, DoE, QIE Quantum Alliance, NRC, NASA, NSA and other agencies.

Intelligence Analytics, Person of Interest Quantum Pattern Facial Recognition, Biometric ICAM, Military Biometric Vehicle access, Fleet Defense Naval Agencies, Battle Control Predictive Analytics and Military Simulations, and Launch Vehicle Protection are some of the specific applications that AMT solutions provide.

“The Argus team is pleased to be partnering with AMT through this Master Reseller Agreement to bring these innovative technology solutions to our vast independent sales network,” stated David Baldwin, Argus Technology Partners President. “We identified immediate project opportunities for the AMT biometric security and quantum computing solutions that will produce tremendous revenue for both companies. We also saw synergies with our other technology partners for solutions integration.”

Argus will initially be focused on deploying the Multi Biometric ICAM, Quantum Application Emulation Software, and Quantum Virtual Server Systems to its client base.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Seite 1 von 3
Xalles Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Argus Technology Partners Executes Master Reseller Agreement With AMT-USC WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, is announcing today that Argus Technology Partners, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...