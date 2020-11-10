Global Payments to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present virtually at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference at 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.