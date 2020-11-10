Global Payments to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present virtually at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference at 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.
Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005085/en/
