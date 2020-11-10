Netcapital Inc.’s Portfolio Company Vymedic to Deliver Clinically Proven Antiviral to Market in Time for Flu Season

“Developing Vymune has been a passion project for our entire team. After years of research, development and testing, it is truly gratifying to be able to bring Vymune to market,” said Cynthia Winning, Founder and CEO of Vymedic. “Netcapital Advisors’ deep expertise, investor experience and commitment to our mission have been critical to the success of our ongoing capital raise and have helped bring our initial product launch to fruition.”

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: VSTRD) announced that portfolio company Vymedic’s clinically proven antiviral will be delivered to market this December, in time for flu season. Vymedic has partnered with a premier nutraceutical manufacturer to produce Vymune, the company’s innovative, patented approach to helping millions impacted by influenza, the common cold and other viruses. Vymune’s all natural, amino acid-based formula will be available in rapid melt away tablets, sold over the counter via Amazon.com. Vymedic is currently engaged in a round of equity fundraising via Netcapital .

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Netcapital Advisors to help millions with an unmet need and accelerate the realization of our vision for Vymedic,” Ms. Winning added.

“Vymedic’s innovative formula has the potential to help millions who suffer from viral infections like the flu; it’s an important and timely cause,” commented Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc.’s CEO. “We are thrilled to help Vymedic deliver Vymune to consumers and achieve this significant milestone. We look forward to continuing our work together and leveraging our experience and resources to advance Vymedic's mission."

About Vymedic:

Vymedic’s patented immune supplement, Vymune, has been scientifically proven to suppress influenza, the common cold and similar viruses. The product has also been shown to be safer and more effective than competing antiviral drugs or supplements. Vymune also delivers superior immune support to protect and defend health. Vymune’s all natural, amino acid-based formula will be available in rapid melt away tablets, sold via Amazon.com.

The creation of Vymune leverages years of research and development that led to transformative breakthroughs in amino acids and metabolism; Vymedic holds over twenty patents. To prove Vymune’s safety and efficacy, Vymedic has conducted ten years of research– including a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, human clinical trial - and pre-clinical in vitro and in vivo studies partnering with national, university, and government laboratories. Please visit https://vymedic.com to learn more.